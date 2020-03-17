Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
East Heights United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:30 PM
Fredonia City Cemetery
Fredonia, KS
View Map

Robert Gayle "Bob" Leverich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gayle "Bob" Leverich Obituary
WICHITA, KS - Leverich, Robert Gayle "Bob" 76, Retired Finance Director for BTI, Inc., died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at East Heights United Methodist Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30
pm, at Fredonia City Cemetery, Fredonia, KS. Bob graduated in 1961 from Pittsburg High School and in 1966 from Pittsburg State University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bob was previously a music teacher at schools in Minneola, Jetmore, and Bucklin, KS. He worked for over 30 years for Bucklin Tractor & Implement as a parts and finance manager. In his spare
time, Robert enjoyed bowling and fishing. He was the past Master of Grandview Masonic Lodge #376, a former member of St. Bernard Lodge in Dodge City, and a current Member of Pyramid Masonic Lodge in Wichita. Bob was actively involved in the Lion's Clubs in Bucklin, KS and Andover, KS.
Preceded in death by his father, Robert Leverich; mother, Lillian Starr. Survived by his wife, Bobbie Kay Leverich; daughter, Jennifer (Keith) Baker of Ashland, KS; son, Mike (Brenda) Leverich of Wellington; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: East Heights United Methodist Church Music Department, 4407 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -