PITTSBURG-Dr. Robert Kent "Bob" Ratzlaff, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence.
Bob was born on July 6, 1940, in Garden City, KS, to Pete and Anna Ratzlaff.
On June 1, 1963 he was united in marriage to Jeffriann Towell.
In 1962, Bob received his BS from Kansas State University and became a teacher and coach in Independence, KS. He received a Master's Degree from Pittsburg State University in 1963. In 1966, he became an instructor for the Department of History at PSU. In 1975, he received a PhD in History from the University of Kansas. Bob served as Chairman of the Department of History at PSU from 1978 to 1987. In 1987, he became Vice President of Academic Affairs for PSU and served in this position until his retirement in 2006. Dr. Ratzlaff instituted several programs during his tenure at PSU, including PSU Honors College, development of the Freshman Experience program, and he was critical in the development the Kansas Technology Center. Additionally, the PSU outstanding faculty award was named in his honor and is bestowed upon three faculty annually. In June 2006, after 40 years of service to Pittsburg State, Bob retired, and was designated Vice President and Professor Emeritus. Bob had a great love for baseball and coached both American Legion and Little League. Bob served on the JL Hutchinson League board of directors for over 20 years. After retiring from coaching, you could find Bob at the many activities of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jeffriann Ratzlaff, a daughter, Julie Sinclair of Joplin, MO; two sons, Brian Ratzlaff and his fiancé Kaci Adams of Olathe, KS, Chris Ratzlaff and his wife Cathy of Pittsburg, KS; four grandchildren, Cameron Ratzlaff, Cooper Ratzlaff, Caleigh Ratzlaff, and Cade Sinclair.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Larry Ratzlaff.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the South Broadway Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Kansas, with Pastor Dan Moss officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Dr. Robert Ratzlaff scholarship fund at Pittsburg State University. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 22, 2019