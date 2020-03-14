|
|
PITTSBURG- Robert Lee Buzard, 90, of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020 with his beloved family at his side.
Bob was born June 2, 1929 in Jacksonville, Kansas a historical township near McCune. His parents were Clifford and Floy Buzard and he was the eldest of 3 boys. He attended Crawford County Community High School in Cherokee, Kansas and spent most of his time helping on his father's farm, raising livestock, crops, and dairy. He met "his girl", Virginia Mayberry, strolling around on the Girard town square and once they bonded over ice cream, he knew she was the one for life. Bob and Virginia married on August 29, 1949 and the two made their first country home together in Monmouth, Kansas. Later, they filled their house with 2 little girls Connie and Sharon. Bob knew he wanted something other than a career in farming, and with a special knack in fine details, he attended heavy mechanic school in Chicago, IL. He moved his family back to Pittsburg, KS to work at McNally's then A-1 Tool and Machine where he thrived until retirement.
Anyone that knew Bob was aware of his thoughtful, planned, and detailed approach to most things in life. Opposite of Virginia's disposition, Bob was never in a hurry. He took an hour to eat a meal, spent hours in his garage tinkering and creating masterpieces of fine detail, and could grow anything in his dry cracked Kansas dirt. Bob and Virginia were the perfect match; she with her busy social calendar and he with his quiet peaceful demeanor.
Bob will be remembered by his children as a loving and attentive father who never rested until his girls were taken care of. Whether it was warming and scraping ice off the car, mowing the grass, or keeping a close watch on the weather, he was the ultimate protector, the leader, and the rock of our family. He was protective of his kin and vigilantly watched out for Virginia even through her last days. Bob was graced with 4 grandchildren: two boys and two girls. Each have very special bonds and memories. Known as Grandpa and Papa- he was a great teacher and loved to play. He shared his love of fishing, gardening, building, and Jesus. Some of the best memories include shucking corn, snapping peas, fishing on his bass boat, riding on the lawnmower, and sitting on the swing. He was the kind of grandparent we all strive to be.
If you were a guest in the Buzard home, then you know the kind of giver and pleaser Bob was. Practically the moment you entered the kitchen, he was showing off his prized sardines or pickled eggs and trying to get you to eat them. He was a jokester and had a canny way of getting anyone to smile and laugh. His jokes were simple and hilarious and even better with Virginia's eye rolls. He liked to keep things light-hearted and calm. If you sat too long at the Buzard home, you were likely to get sleepy on their couch because it was that serene. Bob was a devoted and loved deacon of Meadowside Baptist Church. He rarely missed a Sunday and was usually the first sweet face you saw when entering.
Though we are deeply saddened by this loss, we are so happy he is reunited with Virginia and with his heavenly father. He often spoke about being 'ready' when the good Lord takes him. We know he ran quickly into the arms of Jesus and is back to his usual routine of following Virginia around. We hope he has an unending supply of ice cream and remains our protector.
Together, daughters Connie (Randy) Burns and Sharon Henderson; grandchildren Carie Gardner, Ben Burns, Chris Burns, and Abby Mutic with spouses and 10 great-grandchildren invite you to a visitation where we will honor this great man who made such an impact on all who knew him. The visitation will be open from 5-7 pm Saturday March 14, 2020 at Brenner Mortuary. Internment planned at a later date with family. Memorials can be made to Meadowside Baptist Church and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 14, 2020