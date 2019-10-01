|
|
CAPALDO - Robert Lee "Bob" Golob, 78 of Capaldo, KS died September 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 11, 1941 in Crawford County, KS the son of Joseph and Barbara (Manion) Golob.
On July 2, 1960 he was united in marriage to Jo Marie Burgar at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. She survives him of the home.
Bob worked in the Gas Service industry for many years in management.
He was a member of both Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Lourdes Parishes. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus 883 where he served as Grand Knight from 1978-1979, he rose to 4th degree knight in 1981 and was currently the treasurer of 883. Bob was also the president of the Knights of Columbus Tower for 41 years.
Bob… AKA Bob-O-Links and/or 3 Busch Bob was an avid coin collector and enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting. Additional memberships include Kapans Men, Miners Hall and the Cherokee Foundation. He dedicated his life serving the community; he was a stranger to no one.
Additional survivors include two daughters: Anna Marie (Matt) Sossamon of Webb City, MO and Teresa Renee (Chris) Shouse of Pittsburg; a brother Steven Duesi of Bluejacket, OK, a sister Betty Ann Eberly of Kootenai, ID; a son-in-law Jerry Hayes of Overland Park, KS along with six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a farm dog Sissy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Judith Hayes.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10am, Wednesday October 2nd, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Jerome Spexhearth as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be at 6:30pm Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac, visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the SEK Humane Society, Cancer Research Institute or Angels Among Us; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 1, 2019