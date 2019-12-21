|
|
PITTSBURG - Robert Lee Nankivell, Jr., 58 of Pittsburg died Monday December 16th, 2019 at his home.
Bob was born April 13th, 1961 in Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Robert Nankivell, Sr. and Alice (Godard) Nankivell.
He was raised in Pittsburg and graduated from PHS in Pittsburg.
He was currently working at J.M. Farms in Miami, Oklahoma. He was member of the Black Diamond Lodge No. 274 Weir, Kansas and Kent Chapter No. 117 Order of The Eastern Star. He was a proud 10 year clean member of NA.
Survivors include his mother Alice and father Robert "Bob" Nankivell, and one niece Ashley Nankivell Wilson and her husband Chet Wilson of Frisco, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his brother William "Bill" Nankivell.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Lighthouse Tabernacle (604 S. 200th St.) in Pittsburg with Rev. Daryl Gaddy officiating. Family will receive friends at the Church from 12 noon until service time. Memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Tabernacle. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Cremation arrangements by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 21, 2019