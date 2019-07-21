|
PITTSBURG-Robert Newton Howell, 71, Waukee Iowa, formerly of Pittsburg Kansas, passed away May 16th,2019.
Born on September 15 th , 1947 in New Rochelle, NY, he moved to Pittsburg, KS in 1965 to attend PSU.
Robert (Newt) married Linda Jones July 6 th , 1968, she survives the home. He leaves two
daughters, Jami Howell Burton (Pat), and Staci Howell Kramer (Jeff). Five grandchildren are
Grace and Jackson Showalter and Hannah, Gavin and Emily Kramer. His sister Sherry Howell
Sinclair, Plymouth, NH and several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Francis and Roberta Gower Howell, and brother
Francis Barnum Howell.
Visitations to celebrate his life will be on July 27 th , 2019 at the United Grace Methodist Church.
Located at 20 th and Elm, in Pittsburg Kansas, from 2 – 4 pm.
Memorials can be made to Camp Hertko Hollow dedicated to children with diabetes
www.camphertkohollow.com or the which is a voluntary health
association dedicated to support and research for Alzheimer's disease www.alz.org.
Published in Morning Sun on July 21, 2019