Robert R. Torbett
1940 - 2020
PITTSBURG- Robert R. Torbett, 79, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 4, 1940 at Paola, Kansas, the son of Ernest Ray and Beulah (Hacker) Torbett. He moved to Pittsburg in 1941, attended Pittsburg schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1958.
On February 7, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Smith at Miami, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2003.
Bob worked as a Heat & Frost Insulator and Asbestos Worker Local 27, Kansas City, Missouri for forty-four years, retiring in 2002. He traveled all over the country to various construction jobs.
Bob loved his family and friends, he liked to entertain, cookout and his Harley. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Dragons, Gorillas, Jayhawks and even the Chiefs.
Bob wasn't a veteran, but he was involved in Veteran causes as the Director of the American Legion Riders, Chapter 64 for five years. He was a past member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed giving Patriotic and Flag presentations to area elementary and middle school students.
Survivors include a son, E.J. Torbett of Pittsburg; a granddaughter, Morgan Noe of Pittsburg; a friend and companion, Linda Sipes of Pittsburg; a brother, David Torbett and his wife, Rachel of Independence, Kansas; and a sister, Katherine Torbett of Kansas City, Missouri; a niece, Amanda Torbett of Lawrence, Kansas and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pat, a daughter, Kristy L. Torbett, and his in-laws, Ernie and Mayme Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Frisco Event Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy in memorials to Angels Among Us &/or Wesley House, in care of Brenner Mortuary. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
