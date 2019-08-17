|
ERIE-Robert T. "Bob" Beachner, 84, longtime farmer, stockman, and retired partner of Beachner Construction, passed away at 6:13 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Erie, Kansas.
He was born on December 21, 1934 in rural St. Paul, Kansas to Frederick M. and Anna B. (Brazil) Beachner. He grew up in rural St. Paul and attended Lone Elm Country School and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1952.
Bob was active in farming and livestock all of his life. In 1956, he and his brothers established Beachner Brothers Construction Company. One of their first projects was building the fencing around Lake Parsons. As the company grew, they began projects that focused on highway seeding and roadside park improvements. Later they did road and bridge construction as well as owning and operating grain and seed businesses.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie and Knights of Columbus. In addition, he was a member of the Associated General Contractors of America and the Kansas Contractors Association, both since 1969. He also belonged to the Associated Oklahoma General Contractors. Bob was a charter board member of the Prairie Mission Retirement Village which was involved in the planning for the construction of the nursing home.
Bob enjoyed traveling internationally and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He and Emma Brooks were married on February 28, 1957 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in South Mound, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Survivors: Wife – Emma Beachner of the home, Four Sons – Robert D. Beachner and his wife, Patty of St. Paul, Randy E. Beachner and his wife, Debra of Erie, Stanley G. Beachner and his wife, Kelly of Galesburg, Terry A. Beachner and his wife, Angie of rural Erie, Two Daughters – Deborah Mattox and her husband, Steve of St. Paul. Rebecca S. Beachner of the home.
Twenty- two grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, Two brothers- Jerry Beachner and his wife Janey of St. Paul. Eugene "Corky" Beachner and his wife Alice of Parsons. One Sister – Jane Anne Beachner of St. Paul.Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers; infant James in 1938, Bill in 2001, and one granddaughter, Stacie Beachner in 2018.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in St. Paul.
The rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday at St. Francis Catholic Church. The family will receive friends after the rosary. Friends may call at the church after 12 noon on Friday.
Memorial donations are suggested to either St. Ambrose Catholic Church, or to Horizon Hospice. These may be dropped off or mailed to the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 17, 2019