PITTSBURG- Robert Wayne Brown fell asleep in death on June 12, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on August 2, 1934 to Virgil and Nadine Brown in Lawton, KS. Survived by his loving family: wife Glenna; four daughters, Sandra Hamann and Sharon Gurskey of Pittsburg; Janelle McConniel and Gina Ryan of New York; One grandson, Jared Hamann of Pittsburg. Bob worked to support his family at McNallys and USD250 but his main focus in life was his volunteer work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses including free Bible education, Kingdom Hall construction, and disaster relief. We look forward to his day of resurrection when we can welcome him back to work, this time side by side and forever!

