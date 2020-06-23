Robert Wayne Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG- Robert Wayne Brown fell asleep in death on June 12, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on August 2, 1934 to Virgil and Nadine Brown in Lawton, KS. Survived by his loving family: wife Glenna; four daughters, Sandra Hamann and Sharon Gurskey of Pittsburg; Janelle McConniel and Gina Ryan of New York; One grandson, Jared Hamann of Pittsburg. Bob worked to support his family at McNallys and USD250 but his main focus in life was his volunteer work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses including free Bible education, Kingdom Hall construction, and disaster relief. We look forward to his day of resurrection when we can welcome him back to work, this time side by side and forever!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved