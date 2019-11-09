|
|
Robert Wren "Bob" Bruce, 75, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 8:20 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was born November 7, 1944, at Burlington, KS, to Rolland Wren and Sophia Catherine (Carter) Bruce. Bob attended schools in Pittsburg and Uniontown and graduated from College High School in 1962.
In 1974 he was united in marriage to Suzanne Stewart. They later divorced. On March 7, 2009, he was united in marriage to Mary Rogers at Pittsburg, KS. She survives at the home.
Bob worked for the Pittsburg Police Department for 25 years retiring as a sergeant in 1992. He also worked as a bus driver for USD #250, security officer for Via Christi, and a driver for PTI.
Membership was held in South Broadway Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. He was also a member of the Kansas Peace Officers Association, Mirza Shrine, Marvin A. Armstrong Masonic Lodge #187, and a former member of the Eastern Star.
In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by two daughters, Amy Smith and her husband Niel of Smithsburg, MD, and Julie Akins, and her husband Rusty of Pittsburg, KS; a son, Greg Bruce and his wife Kari of Andover, KS; a step-son, Greg Rogers and his wife Sue Lynn of Spokane, WA; a step-daughter, Tonia Rogers and Tiffany of Moore, OK; a brother-in-law, Art Moore of Colorado Springs, CO; and 10 grandchildren, Drew Smith, Adam Smith, Tucker Akins, Tanner Akins, Ryan Bruce, Alex Bruce, Olivia Bruce, Gracie Rogers, Travis Rogers, and Spencer Rogers.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Louisa Moore.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 11, 2019, at the South Broadway Baptist Church with Reverend Dan Moss officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Mirza Shrine Transportation Fund and/or South Broadway Baptist Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 9, 2019