PITTSBURG - Roberta "Bobbie" Fields (McClure) passed away after a lengthy illness on January 21st at 3:15 pm in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Bobbie was born January 30, 1955, in Pittsburg, KS, to Merle and Betty McClure, where she lived all of her life. Bobbie attended Lincoln Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High and Southeast High School in Cherokee Kansas.
Bobbie married Terry Fields December 14, 1974, in Pittsburg, and together raised their five children; Billie Jo Fenimore of Pittsburg, Carla (Marcus) Miller of Pittsburg, Tara (Craig) Walker of Arma, Mike Fields of Pittsburg, and Jackie Fields of Pittsburg. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Ty, Caleb, Machayla, Trinity, Enych, Sophia, Elsie, Jase, Tristan, and Stella.
Other survivors include her four sisters Becky (Mike) Lawson of Joplin, Nikki Hall of Pittsburg, Paula McClure of Pittsburg, Lori (Mike) Hixon of Fort Scott, and one brother Berry (Teresa) McClure of Nevada, MO. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, older brother David McClure and a niece Sara McClure.
Bobbie was a homemaker until her children were raised. She then enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed making jewelry, painting ceramics and was an avid video gamer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fields family.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020