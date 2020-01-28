|
|
FRANKLIN - Roberta Helen Tassi, 100, of Shawnee, Kansas, former long time resident of Franklin, Kansas, died at 10:27 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Homestead of Lenexa, in Lenexa, Kansas.
Mrs. Tassi was born May 27, 1919 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of John and Anna Roitz Jere. Robeta was a homemaker and worked at Mt. Carmel Hospital for 20 years as a dietary aide. She was raised in Franklin and graduated from Frontenac High School.
She married Veto Tassi on November 25, 1939 at Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Tassi preceded her
in death March 15, 2009. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma and a former member of St. Neri Catholic Church in Franklin and the alter society at Franklin. Survivors include a daughter, Jackie Grigsby and her husband Steve of Shawnee, Kansas, five
grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Veto, daughter, JoAnn Heffernan, and a sister, Rosalie Stockinger.
Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the services. The family suggests memorials to the Veto Tassi Endowment for the restoration of Franklin. Donations should be made to CFSEK.
Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621,
Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020