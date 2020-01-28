Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Tassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Helen Tassi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Helen Tassi Obituary

FRANKLIN - Roberta Helen Tassi, 100, of Shawnee, Kansas, former long time resident of Franklin, Kansas, died at 10:27 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Homestead of Lenexa, in Lenexa, Kansas.
Mrs. Tassi was born May 27, 1919 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of John and Anna Roitz Jere. Robeta was a homemaker and worked at Mt. Carmel Hospital for 20 years as a dietary aide. She was raised in Franklin and graduated from Frontenac High School.
She married Veto Tassi on November 25, 1939 at Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Tassi preceded her
in death March 15, 2009. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma and a former member of St. Neri Catholic Church in Franklin and the alter society at Franklin. Survivors include a daughter, Jackie Grigsby and her husband Steve of Shawnee, Kansas, five
grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Veto, daughter, JoAnn Heffernan, and a sister, Rosalie Stockinger.
Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the services. The family suggests memorials to the Veto Tassi Endowment for the restoration of Franklin. Donations should be made to CFSEK.
Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621,
Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -