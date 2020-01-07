|
Rodger Dean Thompson age 69 of Mulberry, KS died December 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1950 in Pekin, IL to James and Betty Filkin Thompson. Rodger was in the United States Army and was a woodworker by trade and was a member of the D.A.V. Rodger married Barbara Diane Meyers and she preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was one daughter; Deana Thompson, two brothers; Ronald and James Thompson. Survivors include two daughters; Alta Davis of Pittsburg, KS and Cassandra Reager of Potwin, KS. One adopted daughter; Marie White of Topeka, KS. Seven Grandchildren and one Great-grandchild. There will be a Celebration of Life service 4:30 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor K. O. Noonoo officiating. Military Funeral Honors will be conducted by the Kansas Army National Guard. Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020