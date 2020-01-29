|
|
PITTSBURG - Rodger Lynn Green 77, of Pittsburg, KS formally of Sedan, KS went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ 5:15am Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Medicalodge Nursing Home in Frontenac, KS following an
illness.
Rodger was born September 14, 1942 in Garden City, KS the son of Frank B. and Pauline R. (Smith) Green. Rodger grew up in Western Kansas and graduated from Bunker Hill High School. After high school Rodger served in the Army for 2 years from 1960-1962. Rodger worked at the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Sedan, KS for 30 years as Director of Maintenance. Following retirement, 2 years ago Rodger moved to Pittsburg, KS to be near his daughter and grandchildren. Rodger was an ordained minister and practiced jail ministry for many years at the Chautauqua County Jail in Sedan, KS. Rodger
was a talented artist and was able to paint and draw just about anything. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and mowing. He was always willing to lend a hand and enjoyed helping others. He was a beloved member of the community. He attended and was a member of the Meadowside Baptist Church in Pittsburg.
Survivors include his daughter Rebecca Adamson and husband Michael; son Rodger Lynn Green II and wife Michelle; grandchildren Jonathan Adamson, Joshua Adamson and wife Liz, Elizabeth Adamson, Jacob Adamson and Alex Green; and a brother Frank Green II. Rodger was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Carl Green.
Funeral Services will be 10:00am Friday January 31, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Fr. Jerome Spexarth officiating.. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS.
Family will receive friends from 6-7:00pm Thursday January 30, 2020; friends may call after 1:00pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Meadowside Baptist Church. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020