PITTSBURG-Roger Alan Clark, passed away Thursday August 8th, 2019 at his home in Pittsburg, KS.
Roger was born in Pittsburg, KS on October 23rd, 1959 to Arley and Carolyn (June) Clark.
Roger married Cherrie "Shadow" Spragg in 1981. They later divorced.
Roger worked hard his entire life and owned a roofing company at one time. He later was a partner, in a couple of companies doing restoration across the country with a lot of work being done on the east coast.
Roger was an avid motorcycle enthusiast that enjoyed working on motorcycles and cars. He enjoyed playing cards, playing pool and riding horses through bars.
Survivors include two nieces, Dawn A. Clark and Amanda Truitt, cousins Raymond Brenner, Paul Brenner and Jack Pryor as well as Shadow M. Beck whom he loved as his own.
Roger was preceded in death by both of his parents, brother Donnie Clark, sister Terry Williams, best friend and cousin Jack Pryor and his companion of many years Gloria Noe.
Celebration of life will be 1:00pm Sunday August 18th, 2019 at JImmy B's 202 N. Locust in Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 14, 2019