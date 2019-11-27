|
LEE SUMMIT - Ron Vogts, 69, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away at 8:30 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Village House, Lees Summit, Missouri following a sudden illness.
He was born November 15, 1950 in Girard, Kansas to Christopher Vogts and Marjorie (Fish) Vogts Milligan.
Ron was a graduate of Girard High School and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas.
He married Kathy Larsen in May, 1977. They divorced after 26 years.
After college, Ron moved to the Kansas City area where he had a diverse and successful career in sales ranging from dental supplies to business telecommunications. Ron enjoyed drag-racing when he was younger, studied martial arts, liked to hunt and fish, and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ron is survived by a son, Brandon Vogts of West Hollywood, CA, partner Sandy Rice of Lee's Summit, MO, stepmother Mary Ann Vogts of Girard, KS, and sister Karen (Glen) Mathis of Girard, KS; five nieces and nephews: Greg(Erinn) Vogts of Prairie Village, KS, Lisa (Eadon) Rarick of Lenexa, KS, Kim (Matt) Lowe of Pittsburg, KS, Shannon (Jim) Ukena of Carthage, MO and Kendra (Kevin) Gordon of Girard, KS and eleven great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather John Milligan, and his brother Carl Vogts.
Memorial services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Heartland Cremation and Burial Society, Raytown, MO with Noel Chase officiating. Condolences can be left at heartlandcremation.com/obituary
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 27, 2019