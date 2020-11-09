Ronald Charles Parsons
Pittsburg - Ronald Charles Parsons of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away on November 7th, 2020 at the age of 79. Ronald was born July 1, 1941, to John L Parsons and Margaret (Fritts) Parsons. Mr. Parsons resided in Pittsburg his entire life.
Ronald graduated from College High School in 1959. He was in the Navy from 1958-1962 and served on the U.S.S. Salisbury Sound on a Sea Plane Tender. He then joined the Navy Reserves and served until 1973.
On July 10, 1960, Ronald married Konnie Grotheer in Pittsburg. They were married for 60 years and had four sons. Ronald worked at The Headlight Sun, Pittcraft, and Ace Forms (36 years). He was a Cub Scout leader, a baseball coach, and was active in Pittsburg High School band boosters.
Ronald Parsons is survived by his wife Konnie, his brother Loren Parsons of Washington, his four sons John (Dana) of Opolis, Michael (Starla) of Pittsburg, Charles (Kelligene) of Pittsburg, and Richard (Terri) of Pittsburg. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with three on the way.
Ronald enjoyed going on trips with his family, spending time outdoors, bailing hay, cutting firewood, and woodworking.
Preceding Ronald in death were his parents John and Margaret Parsons, sisters Anna Myer and Eloise Thornton, brothers Bill Parsons and Larry Parsons, and great-grandson Jacob.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12th at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Theodore Cook officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, where graveside military rites will be provided by the Navy Funeral Honor Detail. Mr. Parsons's funeral service will also be live streamed on his obituary page at www.brennermortuary.com
. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 11:00 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Online condolences may also be left at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.