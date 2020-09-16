PITTSBURG - Ronald F. Snyder, 77, of Pittsburg, formerly of Frontenac, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Via Christi Village.
He was born January 3, 1943 at Detroit, Michigan the son of Frank and Amelia (Znidarsic) Snyder. He attended St. Mary's/Colgan High School.
Mr. Snyder worked for the P&M Coal Company as a mechanic until he retired.
He married Janelle Riley in May 1968. They later divorced.
Mr. Snyder was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Membership was also held in the United Mine Workers of America; Rollin' Nostalgia Car Club; and loved to race at Mo-Kan Speedway, even into his 60's. Mr. Snyder also had the honor of being named the King of Little Balkans Days.
Survivors include a daughter, Ronda Ison and her husband, John of Pittsburg; three grandchildren, Nicholas Ison, Greta Ison and Anthony Ison; two nephews and a niece, and a longtime friend, Larry Adamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Ilene Wilma Novak, and a grandson, Gabriel Ison.
In the wake of COVID-19, A Private Family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew J. Labenz as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Frontenac. Friends may view Ron's service on our website (www.brennermortuary.com
) through Ron's obituary page. Friends can sign the register book from 12 pm to 5 pm Friday at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.