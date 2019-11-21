|
PITTSBURG - Ronald G. Evans 78, of Pittsburg, KS died 1:40pm Monday November 18, 2019 at the Medicalodge Nursing Home in Frontenac, KS following an illness.
Ronald was born July 26, 1941 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Cleon D. and Glenda L. (Rinehart) Evans. Ronald was lifelong resident of Pittsburg and graduate of College High in Pittsburg, KS.
Ronald worked as a Custodian all his life and retired from the State of Kansas in 1994. Ronald was of the Methodist Faith and in his free time enjoyed yard work and painting.
Survivors include his brother Jack Evans of Pittsburg, KS.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside Services will be 10:00am Monday November 25, 2019 at the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the SEK Humane Society. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left
at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 21, 2019