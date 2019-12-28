|
|
PITTSBURG - Ronald "Ron" Gene Holman, 76, of Pittsburg, passed away at 1:23 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born January 28, 1943 at Tulsa, Oklahoma to Buster and Ethel (Johnson) Holman. He graduated from Coffeyville High School and then from Coffeyville Community College. He later attended Pittsburg State University and graduated from the University of Kansas.
On February 5, 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He went through basic flight training in Pensacola, Florida, then advanced flight training in El Toro and then fought during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he was honorably discharged on February 1, 1968 to the US Marine Corps Reserve.
Following his service, he became a Commercial Pilot for TWA, where continued to work until he retired. After retirement from TWA, he became a private pilot for the Miller's, the Scripsick's and Adam Endicott.
Membership was held in the Crestwood Country Club.
Survivors include, a son, Tim Holman of San Frisco, California; a daughter, Erin Bonifazi of the home; a granddaughter, Stella Bonifazi of Kansas City, Kansas; and special friend, Bev Snodgrass of Pittsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Curtis Reynolds; and a sister, Barbara Holman.
A Graveside Memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Scott National Cemetery at Fort Scott, Kansas. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019