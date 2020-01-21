|
PITTSBURG - Ronald "Ron" Gene Holman, 76, of Pittsburg, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital.
A Graveside Memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fort Scott National Cemetery at Fort Scott, Kansas. The United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors will provide graveside military rites. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery.
Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 21, 2020