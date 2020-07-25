1/1
Ronald Henry
1943 - 2020
PITTSBURG- Ronald Henry, 77 of Pittsburg, KS passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Ron was born April 15, 1943 in Neosho, MO and was the son of Charles and Nina Henry.
Ron graduated from Diamond High School in 1961 and joined the Army in July. After a tour of Germany he returned home and was a professional truck driver until his retirement.
Ron married Marilyn Ivie on October 28, 1968. Marilyn resides at their home in Pittsburg, KS. Survivors include their 3 children Ronda Cleffman, Ronald E. Henry, JR, and Shannon Webb along with 8 grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside services will be at a later date and will be officiated by brother Rick Henry of Neosho, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor and any condolences can be sent to 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762.

Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Rhonda, so sorry for your loss. May God be with you in your time of need.
Frankie D Sustarsic
Friend
