Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Highland Park Cemetery
Ronald J. Morgan


1941 - 2020
Ronald J. Morgan Obituary
Ronald J. Morgan, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 7:50 AM, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Medicalodge of Frontenac.
He was born May 7, 1941, at Pittsburg, KS, to James and Ruth B. (Isaacs) Morgan.
Ronald worked as an Assistant Professor for Pittsburg State University retiring in 2004
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Heart of the Heartland Railroad Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Phil Morgan.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday January 7, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery with Fr. Andrew Labenz officiating. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Heart of the Heartland Railroad Club. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
