Ronald J. Ramsdell
Burlington - Ronald J. Ramsdell, age 65 of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Ronald James Ramsdell was born September 30, 1955, in Burlington, Iowa the son of Glenn and Ramona Ramsdell and brother of Jeanine Landrum (Jerry). He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Southeastern Community College, retired from Burlington Northern Railroad as an electrician, a husband, a father of seven and grandfather of four.
"Ronnie: as his wife of 40 years called him, enjoyed tinkering in his garden and workshop, going to the movies, reading J.R.R. Tolkien, building fires in his fireplace, cooking his signature chili and vegetable stew, hunting and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Ramsdell; his children, Taylor Ramsdell, Chailey Ramsdell, Landon Ramsdell (Gloria), Collin Ramsdell, Jordon Ramsdell, and Trent Ramsdell (Kaela); his grandchildren, Dailee Fenton, Meadow Bennett, Matheson Ramsdell and Hudson Ramsdell.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Travis Ramsdell and his favorite dog, Baggins.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held December 3, 2020, at the Harmony Bible Church, Burlington Campus, with Pastor Chris Day officiating. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
