Ronald Stewart
1946 - 2020
PITTSBURG- Ronald Stewart passed from Earth to Heaven September 22,2020 at the age of 73. He was born and raised in Arma, Kansas November 6, 1946 to Virginia & Robert Stewart. He was an eagle scout and then joined the Navy as a radar technician and served during Vietnam.
After serving in the Navy, he began truck driving and continued through most of his life. He took great pleasure in his career and drove all over the USA with plenty of stories and memories.
But in all things, what mattered to Ronald were his kids; Dorman, Brian, Rodney, Jason, Teresa, Rhonda, Randy. Following with plenty of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He has resided with his daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Norman Bielamowicz in Montgomery, TX.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Eickenhorst Funeral Home, 1712 N Frazier ST. #115, Conroe, TX 77304. Ron desired to be laid to rest with his brother and parents in Pittsburg, Kansas so there will be a graveside service held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Pittsburg, Kansas on Saturday, September 26th at 11:30am.
Paul bearers are Payton, Dawson, Jeremy, Cameron, Russell, Kole and the honoree is Robert "Butch" Prideaux.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert(Bob)Stewart. Fly high, Pops!

Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eickenhorst Funeral Services
1712 North Frazier Ste. 115
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 788-1145
