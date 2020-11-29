Ronnie Joe Mapes

Arcadia - Ronnie Joe Mapes, 63, of Arcadia, Kansas died at 9:45 A.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Mapes was born April 2, 1957 at Bunch, Oklahoma the son of William Roy and Daisy Mae Barr Mapes. Ronnie worked for the Kansas City Southern Railroad for 19 + years and retired from the railroad. He was raised in Mindenmines, Missouri and graduated from Liberal High School in 1975. He had been a resident of Arcadia for 43 years. He married Sharon Kaye Sturm on August 23, 1975 at Girard, Kansas. Mrs. Sturm survives at the home. He gave his heart to the Lord February 2, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Sharon of the home, two daughters, Angela Mapes of Franklin and Michelle (Matt) Allen of Neosho, Missouri, four grandchildren, Lyndsey, Ariel, Gage, and Hunter, a great grandson, Oliver, seven sisters, Faye Bates of Charleston, South Carolina, Linda Ruffin of Kansas City, Kansas, Sandra Moore of Pittsburg, Pam Marshall of Springfield, Missouri, Connie Bright of Mulberry, Christine Bowen of Girard, and Angela Kee of Franklin, and five brothers, Billy Mapes of Kansas City, Missouri, Gary Mapes of Kansas City, Kansas, Bruce Mapes of Mindenmines, Missouri, Larry Mapes of Sebring, Florida, and Stanley Mapes of Arma. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David Mapes, and a sister, Clara Van Winkle.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas with Pastor Don Talent officiating. Friends may call 9 to 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Bedene Funeral Home prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E.Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



