FRONTENAC - Rosa Almeeta Fields, 93, of Frontenac, Kansas, formerly of Liberal, Missouri,
died at 6:07 P.M. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Fields was born May 17, 1926 in Weiner, Arkansas the 4 th of 12 children to
William Franklin and Willie Jane Pulley Kirksey. She was raised in and around Cross County, Arkansas. She attended Tilton, Arkansas Schools. Rosa Almeeta worked as a nurse's aide for 23 years at Chastain Nursing Home in Lamar, Missouri. She was a devout member of the Church of Christ for 61 years in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was a private person who did not like attention but she was also a kind-hearted person and will be missed by many. Survivors include a brother, Ted Kirksey, three sisters, Dot Wells, Tabitha Murphy, and Kate Crouch, five children, Betty Porter, Helen Bauer, Wesley Fields, Mark Fields, and Lewis Fields, nine grandchildren, Sherida, Regina, Kim, Charla, Richard, Pam, Mary, Melissa, and James, seven great grandchildren, Jessica, Alli, William, Matthew, Allyssa, Evan, and Ethan, and one
great-great granddaughter, Evangaline Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Pauline and Grace Ann Fields, five sisters, Norma Mae Baldwin, Juanita Baldwin, Sue Wells, Joy K. Wilson, and Martha Kirksey, and two brothers, Ollie Kirksey and Elvis Kirksey.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Liberal City Cemetery in Liberal, Missouri with C.W. Betz officiating. The family will receive friends from
1 to 2 P.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas prior to the graveside services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 8, 2019