Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Lincoln Center
710 W. Ninth St.
Pittsburg, KS
ARCADIA-Rosan Louise (Bonine) Robison, 64, Arcadia, KS, passed away June 6, 2019 at her home, which she shared with her longtime companion, Brian Morris.

Rosan is survived by her mother- Margaret Bradford, Pittsburg, KS; her foster mother-Olive Mary Frevele, Tonganoxie, KS; her siblings-Rosealetta Helms, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Roman Hill, Salina, KS; Ronnie Hill, Clay Center, KS; Ronald Hill, Springfield, MO;
Gordon Hill, Satsuma, Florida; and her foster siblings-Jeanette Frevele, Kansas City, KS; and Earl Frevele, Jr., Tonganoxie, KS.

Rosan is also survived by her two sons-Jason Robison (Lacey), Broken Arrow, OK; Jeremy Robison (Crystal), Burlingame, KS; as well as her grandchildren-Aubrey Soprych, Evan Robison, Joley Robison, Hailey Boyd, and Garrett Robison.

The family that will greet Rosan in Heaven includes her sister-Rosene Hill Kilgore-Green; foster sisters-Colleen Randel and Carol Hale; foster brother-Shawn Frevele; foster father-Earl Jospeh Frevele, Sr.; and grandmother-Ida Bonine (a.k.a. "Granny Long Legs").

A celebration of Rosan's life will be held Saturday June 29, 2019, at the Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St., Pittsburg, KS, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All friends and family of Rosan are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Published in Morning Sun on June 16, 2019
