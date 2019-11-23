|
|
PITTSBURG - Rosemary Helm, 77, of Pittsburg, KS passed away at 3:05 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
She was born April 5, 1942, in Mulberry, KS, the daughter of Vera (Maus) Amershek.
Mrs. Helm attended Saint Mary's Catholic School, and Colgan High School where she participated as a cheerleader. She attended Pittsburg State University Teachers College and she graduated from cosmetology school. She loved to be a homemaker and cook big meals for her family on the holiday's and especially decorate for Christmas, her favorite time of the year. She made Santa dolls from old quilts and sold them at craft shows. She had a big following every year for her Santa dolls. Her gardening skills were amazing. Her green thumb could make anything grow. Family and friends commented, her home south of the hospital, was a picture-perfect paradise. Her favorite pastime was shopping. She loved to shop for hours especially at Ramsay's in downtown Pittsburg, and in Kansas City at the Jones store. Her favorite memory was her grandmother taking her to the movies and then for a soda at the soda shops. She enjoyed watching her daughter, Penne, as a cheerleader at both PHS and PSU, and a softball player for FUMC. All were games she never missed. Her son, Mitch, was very close to her and they spent many hours together enjoying each other's company. Her biggest, proudest joyful event in life was becoming a grandmother. Her five grandchildren will have fond memories of their grandma's love and devotion to them. She will be dearly missed.
Carolyn Winters, one of Rosemary's closest friends from high school, share memories of traveling to New York together. Another very close friend, Elizabeth "Teeta" Petty, and Rosemary spoke every Sunday morning for hours, a ritual Teeta is sad to see end.
Rosemary was a member of the Garden Club of Pittsburg.
She is survived by one daughter Penne Renne Warner of Girard, KS; one son, Gary Mitchell Helm and his wife, Angie of Carl Junction; four grandsons, Spencer Warner, Cole Warner, Luke Helm and Ethan Warner; and one granddaughter Stella Helm.
Rosemary has been cremated and a private family burial will take place in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Pittsburg, at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 23, 2019