Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
Weir, KS
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
Weir, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
Scammon, KS
Ross Grasso


1925 - 2020
Ross Grasso Obituary

WEIR - Ross Grasso, 94 of Weir, KS died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Medicalodge of Frontenac.
He was born May 18, 1925 in West Mineral, KS the son of Italo and Frances (Piraro) Grasso.
He attended school at West Mineral and graduated with the Class of 1942.
Ross was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on August 7, 1943 and was honorably discharged December 6, 1945. He fought in the Pacific Theater in Okinawa and Saipan where he received a Purple Heart Medal, a Gold Star and a Bronze Star.
He came home from the war and started working for Spencer Chemical(later Gulf) retiring after 42 years of service.
On January 7, 1950 he was united in marriage to Mary Louise Bernardi at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Weir; she survives him.
He was a longtime member of the St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, additional memberships include the Knights of Columbus chapter 3316 where he was a 4th degree knight, the Clarence Smith American Legion Post #272 in Weir, he was a board member on the Great Plains Federal Credit Union for many years and also worked for Bath-Naylor and Friskel Funeral Homes.
Additional survivors include a daughter Denise Grasso and John Staton of Pittsburg, KS; a grandson Kevin Fry and his wife Megan of Frontenac, a brother John Grasso and his wife Betty of Tonganoxie, KS, two grandchildren Ross And Katie Fry of Frontenac, two nieces Tammy Miller and husband Kenny of Tonganoxie and Beverly Bernardi-Post of Topeka, KS along with several great nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon with Fr. Jeremy Huser as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 6pm Monday January 20 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30pm. Burial will follow the Mass in the Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Bridget's Catholic Church Building Fund and/or the Medicalodges of Frontenac Activity Fund; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Weir, KS
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
