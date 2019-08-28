|
|
CHOCKTAW, OK -Roxanne J "Roxie" O'Toole of Choctaw, Oklahoma passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Sprite (L-Tec) Hospital, Midwest City, Oklahoma. She suffered from Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years.
She was born December 29, 1949, in Moses Ludington Hospital, Ticonderoga, New York, the daughter of Clark and Hilda (Hayward) Floyd. Roxanne graduated in 1968 from Westport High School, Westport, New York. She worked as an Executive Secretary at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska
On September 27, 1980 she married William O'Toole in Peru, New York.
She is survived by her husband William O'Toole, Choctaw, OK, son Steven Floyd, and wife Donna of Warsaw, MO, daughter Marcia Smith of Choctaw OK, step-daughter Erin Trivas of Baltimore, MD and grandchildren Drew and Jcee, step grandchildren True O'Toole, Jack Trivas, Ben Travis, and Liam O'Toole; a brother Duane Floyd, and wife Barbara of Plattsburgh NY, and a sister Lori Perry and husband Ray of Pelham NH, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents Clark and Hilda Floyd and step-son William O'Toole.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Girard, KS with Father Floyd McKinney as celebrant. She will be laid to rest at the St, Aloysius Cemetery, Greenbush, KS. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 29, 2019 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Girard with visitation to follow until 7:30. The family suggests memorials to the St. Aloysius Historical Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 28, 2019