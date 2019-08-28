Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
114 E. 4th Street
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
St Michael's Catholic Church
Girard, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Girard, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne O’Toole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne J "Roxie" O’Toole


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne J "Roxie" O’Toole Obituary
CHOCKTAW, OK -Roxanne J "Roxie" O'Toole of Choctaw, Oklahoma passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Sprite (L-Tec) Hospital, Midwest City, Oklahoma. She suffered from Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years.
She was born December 29, 1949, in Moses Ludington Hospital, Ticonderoga, New York, the daughter of Clark and Hilda (Hayward) Floyd. Roxanne graduated in 1968 from Westport High School, Westport, New York. She worked as an Executive Secretary at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska
On September 27, 1980 she married William O'Toole in Peru, New York.
She is survived by her husband William O'Toole, Choctaw, OK, son Steven Floyd, and wife Donna of Warsaw, MO, daughter Marcia Smith of Choctaw OK, step-daughter Erin Trivas of Baltimore, MD and grandchildren Drew and Jcee, step grandchildren True O'Toole, Jack Trivas, Ben Travis, and Liam O'Toole; a brother Duane Floyd, and wife Barbara of Plattsburgh NY, and a sister Lori Perry and husband Ray of Pelham NH, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents Clark and Hilda Floyd and step-son William O'Toole.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Girard, KS with Father Floyd McKinney as celebrant. She will be laid to rest at the St, Aloysius Cemetery, Greenbush, KS. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 29, 2019 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Girard with visitation to follow until 7:30. The family suggests memorials to the St. Aloysius Historical Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now