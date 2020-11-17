Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy L Surridge, 88, died from Multiple Myeloma (bone cancer) at 1:43 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg, KS.

He was born May 3, 1932, on a farm four miles north of Seneca, MO to Thomas James and Emma Rillis (Murphy) Surridge. He attended grade school at Huber Center (one-room school) at rural Seneca, MO and at Granby, MO. He graduated from Labette County High School in 1950 at Altamont, KS. He attended Wichita Business College for one semester. He graduated with a BS degree in Business Administration in 1958 from Pittsburg State University.

Mr. Surridge served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954, including 13 months of wartime service in Korea during the Korean War as a Battery Clerk with the rank of Corporal. He received the United Nations Service Metal, the Korean Service Metal with 3 bronze stars, the National Defense Service Metal, and the Good Conduct Metal. He received an Honorable Discharge.

On September 18, 1954, he married Eva Eileen Pontious, at the First United Methodist Church Parsonage, Columbus, KS. She survives.

He was employed by the City of Pittsburg for 36 years serving as Accountant, Assistant Superintendent, then Superintendent of the Water Department, then Assistant Director of Finance, Data Processing Manager, and Applications/Operations Manager. He retired June 1, 1994.

He was a member of the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club for 59 years and had perfect attendance. He was honored with a Life Membership award from Kiwanis International. He served as President in 1968 and 1988. He also served on the Kiwanis Board of Directors for a total of 24 years. He and his wife have participated in the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day for 61 consecutive years, including 2 years as a member of the Kiwanis Circle K Club of which he was President in 1958.

He was a member of several Masonic organizations including a 60 year member of Pittsburg Lodge #187, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Kansas where he held a life membership. He was Master in 1964. He served as Treasurer for several years. He served as District Deputy Grand Master and as a member of the Credentials Committee for the Grand Lodge. He was also a member of the Allied Masons Degrees, Red Cross of Constantine, the York Rite Masons in Pittsburg, (of which he is a life member), the Scottish Rite (32nd degree) Masons of Fort Scott (of which he is a life member) and the Mirza Temple of the Shrine of Pittsburg. He was a 50 year member of the Royal Arch Masons, the Knights Templar, and Mirza Shrine. He also belonged to and was a past president of the Pittsburg Scottish Rite Club and the Shrine Legion of Honor.

He was a 50 year member of Rob Morris Chapter No. 74, Order of the Eastern Star of which he was Worthy Patron eleven times. He was a member and past president of the Past Matrons and Past Patrons Club of District 4. He also served the Eastern Star Grand Chapter on the Credentials Committee, the Tellers Committee and the Registration Committee and was Grand Guard nine times. He also served as Grand Representative of Kentucky in Kansas. He was a Rainbow Dad several times and received The Grant Cross of Color from the International Order of Rainbow for Girls.

He belonged to the AARP. He was a Life Member of the American Waterworks Association. He served as Chairman of the Kansas Section of the American Waterworks Association in 1964. He belonged to the Baxter Springs Miners Camping Club of which he was president for several years and the Kansas Excel Camping Club. He was a past member of the Pittsburg Jaycees, where he received the Distinguished Service Award. He was a former Neighborhood Commissioner and Institutional Representative in the Boy Scouts. He was a 50 year member of the United Commercial Travelers.

Survivors include his wife of the home, one brother, Jerry Surridge and his wife Phyllis of Springfield, MO and 24 nieces and nephews and several grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter and three sisters, Anna Gutierrez, Margie Lankford and Marie Davis, and six brothers, George, Charles, Clarence, Elmer, Harold "Bob", and Fred Surridge and two nephews Daniel and Michael Guttierrez of Wyoming and one niece Rilda Ann Harrington of Miami OK.

A graveside service for Mr. Surridge is set for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the McCune City Cemetery, with Reverend Jim Sukraw conducting the service. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Friends may call at the Brenner Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials to the Marvin Armstrong Lodge #187 for a perpetual memorial fund for Roy.

