PITTSBURG - With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Ruth Ann Davis announces her passing after a short illness, on September 19, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
She was born December 4, 1953 in Ft. Hood, Texas the daughter of Jimmie L. and Dolly Daniels Yeager.
She had been a lifelong resident of the Pittsburg area. She graduated from Southeast High School in Cherokee, Kansas with the class of 1971.
Ruth Ann married Randall (Randy) Davis on January 6, 1973 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2013.
She was the office manager for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Pittsburg for 39 years.
Membership was held in the St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, KS, the Weir Saddle Club, National Barrel Horse Association, and the Wednesday night Stacey Temaat line dance group in Pittsburg.
Survivors include one daughter Lindsay Davis and her husband Matthew of rural Weir, one son Chris Davis and his wife Becky of rural Pittsburg, her mother Dolly Steffens of Girard, Kansas, one sister Betty Short and her husband Jeff Dunford of rural Pittsburg, eight grandchildren Kyle Davis and his wife Bethany, Megan Vyhlidal and her husband Cody, Cody Deiters and his girlfriend Robin, Jacob Shuster, Katie Davis, Ayden Davis, Skylar Yoder and Braxton Varnadoe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her father, a brother Richard Yeager and a sister Bernice Yeager.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, Kansas with Father Jeremy Huser, as celebrant. The parish rosary will be recited at 10:00am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the church in Scammon, Kansas. Burial will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, Kansas. Friends may call from 11am to 8pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg. Pallbearers will be Kyle Davis, Cody Deiters, Cody Vyhlidal, Jeff Dunford, Jacob Shuster and Ayden Davis. A memorial has been established in lieu of flowers to the Education Fund for her grandchildren. Condolences may be left at our website www.bathnaylor.com.
A video of the funeral mass will be available at 1 pm Thursday on our web site www.bathnaylor.com
at Mrs. Davis' obituary page.