Ruth Irene Filosa (nee Jungmann)
1934 - 2020
LAS CRUCES, NM - Ruth Irene Filosa (nee Jungmann) passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Las Cruces, NM. Irene was born June 28, 1934, in Lamar, MO. She was a
Registered Nurse having graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in
Pittsburg, KS in 1955.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony J. Filosa; five sons - Mark (Ann), John
(Cathaleen), Matthew (Mary Ellen), Luke (Karen), and Philip (Meegan); sisters -
Doris Woods and Linda Gerke; brothers - Carl (Mary) Jungmann and Paul
(Marilyn) Jungmann; 16 Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She
was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Edith Filosa Brown and sister, Emily
Clements.
Private services were held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
followed by interment at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth or
Consequences, New Mexico. Memorials may be made in Irene's honor to Our
Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 103 E. 6 th St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-7804.
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth
or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online condolences, please
Visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirikos Family Funeral Home - Truth or Consequences
303 CEDAR
Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-2334
(575) 894-2574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirikos Family Funeral Home - Truth or Consequences

