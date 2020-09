LAS CRUCES, NM - Ruth Irene Filosa (nee Jungmann) passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Las Cruces, NM. Irene was born June 28, 1934, in Lamar, MO. She was aRegistered Nurse having graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing inPittsburg, KS in 1955.Survivors include her husband, Anthony J. Filosa; five sons - Mark (Ann), John(Cathaleen), Matthew (Mary Ellen), Luke (Karen), and Philip (Meegan); sisters -Doris Woods and Linda Gerke; brothers - Carl (Mary) Jungmann and Paul(Marilyn) Jungmann; 16 Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shewas preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Edith Filosa Brown and sister, EmilyClements.Private services were held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Churchfollowed by interment at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth orConsequences, New Mexico. Memorials may be made in Irene's honor to OurLady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 103 E. 6 th St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-7804.Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truthor Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online condolences, pleaseVisit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.