PITTSBURG- Ruthellyn Hinton, 76, died April 30, 2020, in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was born Anna Ruthellyn Henderson on December 7, 1943, in Creston, Iowa, to Loyal Llewellyn Henderson and Ruth Lillian (Barnes) Henderson.
She married Neal Edward Hinton in 1965 and is survived by their three children, Michael of Manhattan, Kansas; Lynnellyn (Andy) Medina of Olathe, Kansas; and Matthew of Pittsburg. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Dalton and Camryn Medina of Olathe, and by her sister Libbie (Gaylord) Wilkinson of Corning, Iowa, her brother Bill (Jayna) Henderson of Pikeville, Tennessee, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, by Ed Hinton, and by her four older siblings, Craig (Ruth) Henderson, Landor (Lovena) Henderson, Esther (Hubie) Kline, and Athene (Richard) Walker.
Ruthellyn grew up in Corning, Iowa, and graduated from Corning High School in 1962. She attended the University of Iowa, receiving a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1966. She continued her education throughout her life, earning a master's degree in psychology from Pittsburg State University in 1977, a master's degree from the University of Kansas School of Nursing in 1983, and a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Kansas in 2001.
Ruthellyn spent her entire career as a nurse and an educator of nurses. As a teenager, she was a nurse's aide at Rosary Hospital in Corning, Iowa. After graduating from the University of Iowa, she worked as a nurse at the university hospital from 1966 to 1970. She moved to Pittsburg, Kansas, in 1970, just as Kansas State College (later Pittsburg State University) was creating a department of nursing to replace the school of nursing at Mount Carmel Hospital. She was a faculty member in the PSU Nursing Department from its formation in 1970 until her retirement in 2009, ultimately reaching the rank of University Professor.
She was active in community and university organizations, including the Mount Carmel Foundation board, the PSU Alumni board, the Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library, and the Friends of Axe Library.
The yard of her home in Frontenac is already filled with many flowers, so the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Ruthellyn H. Hinton Nursing Scholarship at Pittsburg State University. Contributions can be mailed to the PSU Foundation, P.O. Box 4005, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Please join the family to remember Ruthellyn either in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Saturday, June 20th (at the Frisco Depot Event Center, 210 East 4th Street) or in Corning, Iowa, on Sunday, June 28th (at the Lake Icaria Lower Shelter, next to the marina). Both events are at noon and will include lunch. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
She married Neal Edward Hinton in 1965 and is survived by their three children, Michael of Manhattan, Kansas; Lynnellyn (Andy) Medina of Olathe, Kansas; and Matthew of Pittsburg. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Dalton and Camryn Medina of Olathe, and by her sister Libbie (Gaylord) Wilkinson of Corning, Iowa, her brother Bill (Jayna) Henderson of Pikeville, Tennessee, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, by Ed Hinton, and by her four older siblings, Craig (Ruth) Henderson, Landor (Lovena) Henderson, Esther (Hubie) Kline, and Athene (Richard) Walker.
Ruthellyn grew up in Corning, Iowa, and graduated from Corning High School in 1962. She attended the University of Iowa, receiving a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1966. She continued her education throughout her life, earning a master's degree in psychology from Pittsburg State University in 1977, a master's degree from the University of Kansas School of Nursing in 1983, and a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Kansas in 2001.
Ruthellyn spent her entire career as a nurse and an educator of nurses. As a teenager, she was a nurse's aide at Rosary Hospital in Corning, Iowa. After graduating from the University of Iowa, she worked as a nurse at the university hospital from 1966 to 1970. She moved to Pittsburg, Kansas, in 1970, just as Kansas State College (later Pittsburg State University) was creating a department of nursing to replace the school of nursing at Mount Carmel Hospital. She was a faculty member in the PSU Nursing Department from its formation in 1970 until her retirement in 2009, ultimately reaching the rank of University Professor.
She was active in community and university organizations, including the Mount Carmel Foundation board, the PSU Alumni board, the Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library, and the Friends of Axe Library.
The yard of her home in Frontenac is already filled with many flowers, so the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Ruthellyn H. Hinton Nursing Scholarship at Pittsburg State University. Contributions can be mailed to the PSU Foundation, P.O. Box 4005, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Please join the family to remember Ruthellyn either in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Saturday, June 20th (at the Frisco Depot Event Center, 210 East 4th Street) or in Corning, Iowa, on Sunday, June 28th (at the Lake Icaria Lower Shelter, next to the marina). Both events are at noon and will include lunch. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.