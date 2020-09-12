ARMA - Sallie A. Walters, 82, of Arma, Kansas, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas died at 7:05 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Arma Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arma, Kansas.

Mrs. Walters was born June 25, 1938 at Nevada, Missouri the daughter of Harold and Deloris Thompson. Sallie was a secretary for several businesses in the Kansas City area. She was raised in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas. She lived in Kansas City, Kansas most of her life. She married Glenn O. Walters Sr. M Walters preceded her in death July 1,1997. Survivors include a daughter, DeAnne (Gary) Harryman of Arma, a sister, Connie Blythe of Jacksonville, Florida, four grandchildren, Grant, Tyler, and Justin Walters, and Heather Cleland, and two great grandchildren, Callie and Colton Cleland. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn, and a son, Glenn O. Walters

Jr.

Mrs. Walters has been cremated according to her wishes. No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



