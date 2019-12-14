|
|
ARCADIA - Samantha "Sami" Jean Milburn, 22, of rural Arcadia, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 28, 1997 at Girard, the daughter of Tim and Deborah (Johns) Milburn. She graduated from Fort Scott High School in 2015. Later she graduated from Ft. Scott Community College with her Cosmetology certification.
Membership was held in the Trinity Lutheran Church LCMS of Girard; National Barrel Horse Association, Better Barrel Races. As a youth, she was a member of Christian Youth Rodeo Association, Lucky Riders 4-H Club, and the Fort Scott High School FFA. She was also a past member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, Women's Professional Rodeo Assn., and the American Cowboy's Rodeo Assn. She served on the Crawford County Fairboard with her mom in 2016 and 2017. One of Sami's passions was to mentor youth and teach them horsemanship and the sport of rodeo. She was able to do this with Cross Trails Cowboy Ministry, where she was one of the founding coaches, where she served as their barrel coach for 3 years.
Survivors include her parents, Deborah and Jay Russell of the home and Tim Milburn and Kristie Bauder of Girard; a brother, Jayce Milburn of the home; fiancé', Tyler Gray of Girard; a step-brother, Kyle Bauder of Girard; three step-sisters, Whitney Bauder of Pittsburg, Kelsey Burke and Addy Martin, both of Girard; maternal grandparents, Bill and Donna Hunkele of Aiken, South Carolina, Jim and Brenda Johns of Pittsburg, and Richard and Jackie Coursey of Aurora, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Jim and Frankie Milburn of Kansas City, Missouri; two uncles, Dale and Kate Hunkele of Columbus, Georgia and Kenny and Angie Milburn of Raytown, Missouri; and very special friends, Ron and Shannon Durbin, Morgan Manly and Hannah and Sue Fredericksen.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. at 8:00 p.m. Monday (Dec. 16th) at the Brenner Mortuary. A private family service will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to Sami Milburn Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 14, 2019