Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home
Girard, KS
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home
Girard, KS
View Map
More Obituaries for Sandra DeBoutez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay DeBoutez


1959 - 2019
Sandra Kay DeBoutez Obituary
Sandra Kay DeBoutez, 60, of Franklin, Kansas, died at 12:57 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence in Franklin.

She was born February 2, 1959 in Pittsburg, Kansas, a daughter of Marcel DeBoutez, Jr. and Dorothy Boissier.

She graduated from Southeast High School in Cherokee, Kansas and Fort Scott Junior College with an associate's degree in business.

Sandra was married to Danny Crumpacker, he preceded her in death.

Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attended all of their sporting events. She was their biggest fan and loudly cheered for each one.

Survivors include her daughters, Farrah Allen of Pittsburg, Lynnita Hutson, and her husband, Miles, of Franklin; her grandchildren, Anthony Scholes, and his wife, Kayla, Haylee Moore, Keonte Hutson, Alexis Allen, Dejah Hutson, Aliyah Allen, Jevon Allen, Tamika Voigt, and her husband, Brad; her great-grandchildren, Luke Scholes, Ezra Nally, Lincoln Scholes; her brothers, Steve DeBoutez, David DeBoutez; her sisters, Jeannine Stowell, Cheryl Austin, Diana Meister and several nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mike DeBoutez.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard with Pastor Rick Prideaux officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Thursday

Memorials are suggested to the SEK Humane Society and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.

Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneral services.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 11, 2019
