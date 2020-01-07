Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Tarter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay (Morehead) Tarter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kay (Morehead) Tarter Obituary
Sandra Kay Tarter (Morehead), 67, passed away at 12:42 p.m. on January 2, 2020 after a sudden illness at Ascension Via Christi hospital.
Sandy was born on June 19, 1952 to Marvin and Beryl Morehead. She grew up in Lees Summit, MO and graduated from Lees Summit High School in 1970. She married Paul Tarter on Nov. 26, 1973. Sandy had four children. Kimberly (Seth) Stewart of Scammon, Kenny (Jami) Tarter of Olathe, Keith (Brooke) Tarter of Cherokee, and Kelly (Rob) Thomas of Girard. Sandy had fourteen grandchildren: Brytany, Andrew, Kyndon, Karlee, Kaydon, JT, Kamden, Sophie, Reid, Chase, Jerick, Logan, Maddie, and Bailey. She had one great grandchild, Kingsleigh. Sandy had one brother Danny Morehead of Jackson Co., MO and two sisters, Melba Ann Jordan of Kansas City, MO and Barbara West of Columbus.
Sandy was a homemaker until her children were raised. Most of her years as a wife and homemaker were spent traveling with her husband while he was serving in the US Airforce. She was then employed at Walmart in Pittsburg for 26 years. Sandy really enjoyed traveling with her kids.
She was a member of the Sherwin Christian Church in Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -