Sandra Kay Tarter (Morehead), 67, passed away at 12:42 p.m. on January 2, 2020 after a sudden illness at Ascension Via Christi hospital.
Sandy was born on June 19, 1952 to Marvin and Beryl Morehead. She grew up in Lees Summit, MO and graduated from Lees Summit High School in 1970. She married Paul Tarter on Nov. 26, 1973. Sandy had four children. Kimberly (Seth) Stewart of Scammon, Kenny (Jami) Tarter of Olathe, Keith (Brooke) Tarter of Cherokee, and Kelly (Rob) Thomas of Girard. Sandy had fourteen grandchildren: Brytany, Andrew, Kyndon, Karlee, Kaydon, JT, Kamden, Sophie, Reid, Chase, Jerick, Logan, Maddie, and Bailey. She had one great grandchild, Kingsleigh. Sandy had one brother Danny Morehead of Jackson Co., MO and two sisters, Melba Ann Jordan of Kansas City, MO and Barbara West of Columbus.
Sandy was a homemaker until her children were raised. Most of her years as a wife and homemaker were spent traveling with her husband while he was serving in the US Airforce. She was then employed at Walmart in Pittsburg for 26 years. Sandy really enjoyed traveling with her kids.
She was a member of the Sherwin Christian Church in Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020