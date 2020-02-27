|
|
PITTSBURG- Dr. Sandra L. Bauchmoyer, 73, of Pittsburg, KS passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg, 415 N. Pine St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. The service will begin at 11am.
Sandy was born on February 18, 1946 in Basil, Ohio to Elmer T. "Bud" Bauchmoyer and Virginia A. "Ginnie" Doomy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert W. "Billy" Bauchmoyer, her beloved Grandmothers Lucy Bauchmoyer and Myra Doomy, Uncles Max and Robert Doomy and her Aunt Mitzie Doomy. She is survived by her Aunt Carol Doomy, cousins Karen (Micah) Zapata, Chuck Doomy, Christina Roberts and Bud (Mary) Hughes. She is also survived by her dear friends: Karren Drysdale, Becky Browne, Mickey Cross, Sue Leland,
Sharon Drysdale, Kelly Dodd and her beloved fur baby, Lucy.
Sandy began her tenure at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas as a Professor in the Health and Physical Education Department in 1974. She taught undergraduate and
graduate classes until her retirement in 2014. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Ohio State University, Master in Education degree from Bowling Green
State University and Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Iowa. She was well liked and a respected Professor and was known as Dr. B by many of her students.
She was a life long learner and enjoyed volunteering at the Humane Society of Pittsburg caring for dogs. In 2006, Sandy was recognized as a multi-sport female athlete at Ohio State
University and received a varsity letter when female athletes were finally recognized. She was a diver, competitive swimmer, basketball player and a member of the synchronized
swimming team.
KAPHERD Vicki J Worrell Service Award also recognized Sandy in 2000 for her teachings in First Aid/CPR and the work she did for the American Red Cross in the community.
Sandy was very athletic and loved to swim, explore the outdoors, Tai Chi, tell stories and spend time with her family, friends and all her dogs. She was a huge dog lover and over the
years had more than a dozen dogs in her lifetime. She is now connected with them at the rainbow bridge and they are all running and playing in the dog park together.
Sandy was a wonderful, giving person and will be greatly missed by many friends at PSU and in the Pittsburg Community. Until we see you again Sandy, we love you.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to either:
Southeast KS Humane Society: 485 E 560 th Ave, Pittsburg KS
66762
Golden Paw Animal Rescue Shelter: 2300 N. Main St, Joplin, MO
64801
Thank you for sharing your time today celebrating Sandy.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 27, 2020