FRONTENAC- Sharon L. Lormis, 73, of Frontenac, passed away at 8:20 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
She was born March 10, 1947, at San Diego, CA, the daughter of C. J. and Phyllis (Davis) Bricker.
On July 21, 1979, she was united in marriage to Terry L. Lormis at Westminster, CA. He survives of the home.
Mrs. Lormis worked as an electronic assembler for Pitsco before her retirement.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
