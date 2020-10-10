1/
Sharon Louise Ivy
PITTSBURG - Sharon Louise Ivy, 63 of Pittsburg, KS died Sept 23, 2020 at the Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO.
She was born July 12, 1957 in San Francisco, CA the daughter of Harry and Shirley (Duvall) Rodriquez .
On May 18, 1993 she was united in marriage to David E. Ivy in Pittsburg KS.
Sharon was a caregiver and worked for Sunset Manor, Medical Lodge, and Bridges/Mosaic
Survivors include her husband David, 3 sons: Christopher Ivy, Ean Ivy and David A. Ivy; 3 daughters: Christal Herd, Misti Shepler and Kelly Wilkerson; a brother Gary Phillips; 2 sisters: Barbara Westervelt and Vicky Ash along with 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother George Duvall.
Memorial services will be 10am Saturday on October 17, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, KS. Burial will follow in the Hosey Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir.

Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 10, 2020.
