|
|
PITTSBURG - Shaun Lee Schamerhorn, 54, of Pittsburg, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas.
He was born on October 29, 1965, to Jack M. and Patricia J. "Peggy" Markham Schamerhorn in Fort Scott, Kansas. As a young boy, Shaun moved with his family to Parsons. He attended Washington Elementary School, Parsons Junior High School and graduated from Parsons High School with the class of 1984. In 1988, Shaun earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in General Studies from the University of Kansas.
He began his career with Standard Beverage in 1991 in Lawrence. A year later, he moved to Pittsburg. Shaun worked for Standard Beverage for 29 years and had earned the "Salesman of the Year" award three times, in 1993, 1999 and 2004. He also was a "Society of the Crown" recipient in 2003, 2005, 2006, and 2007. For Shaun's dedication and successes he was given the Certificate of Excellence.
Shaun was a member of the University of Kansas Alumni Association and the "Jokers Wild" Investment Club. He will be remembered as a good friend to all of those he knew. Always generous with his time, Shaun could be found hosting BBQ's, working in his shop making tables or beautiful gifts for his nieces and nephews. He was always "on call", never turning off his cell phone in case someone needed help anytime – day or night. Shaun was an avid sports fan and loved watching his nephews play football and basketball. If he could not watch the Kansas City Chiefs or KU Jayhawks in person, he could be found watching the games televised. His friendships were important to him and he could often be found sharing a meal with a friend or at his weekly "board meeting" at Moormans. He was the proud owner of a 1967 Olds Cutlass 4-4-2 convertible.
On September 12, 1998, Shaun and Deann Marie Kreutzer were married in Pittsburg, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Survivors include his wife, Deann, of the home, his mother, Peggy Schamerhorn of Pittsburg, Kansas, one sister, Adele Bolden and her husband, John, one brother, Travis Schamerhorn, one sister-in-law, Marilyn Taylor, one niece, Tiffany Hergert and her husband, Keenan, three nephews, Matt Bolden, Christopher Taylor and Conner Taylor, his aunt, Dorothy Webber, three great nieces,two great nephews, three cats – Thelma, Louise and Raider, aka "Dumbhead".
He was preceded in death by his father Jack, his mother-in-law Emma Jean Kreutzer, and his father-in-law, Aaron Kreutzer.
The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service.
Memorials are suggested to Parsons Area Education Fund, Southeast Kansas Humane Society and to the Rudd Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020