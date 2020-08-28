PITTSBURG- Shawn Joseph Packard, 58, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away in his sleep
Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born Monday, October 2, 1961, to Charles Emerson and Evelyn Marie (Ferraro) Packard. Shawn attended Pittsburg public schools graduating from Pittsburg High School in 1979 where he was involved in Dragon football and track. He earned several honors during high school football. While playing football at Pittsburg State, he received a bad leg injury which cut short his football career.
Shawn graduated from Pittsburg State University with a BS in Secondary Education emphasizing in Health and Physical Education and a Masters degree in Physical Education. He taught for 14 years at Pittsburg Community Middle School as an instructor for Health and PE and later as the schools Athletic Director. At the same time, Shawn owned and operated a business called Pack's Gym where he taught an after school weightlifting program for his students.
He is survived by a son, Shawn Jacob Packard, who was his whole life; two sisters, Deanna Fields and her husband, John of Pittsburg, KS, and Mary Packard of Pittsburg, KS; two brothers, Charles Packard and his wife, Cheryl of Lawrence, KS, and James Packard and his wife Sheila of Rolla, MO. Also surviving are his nephews, John D. Clark, Ashley Packard, and Ian Packard and nieces, Kimberley Casper, Debra O'Doherty, Angie Prendergast, and Alyssa Packard. There are seven great nieces and four great nephews that Shawn thought the world of.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In the wake of COVID-19, A Private Family Only Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020. Following the service, you may view Shawn's service on our website (www.brennermortuary.com
) through Shawn's obituary page. Friends can sign the register book from 12 pm to 5 pm Friday at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the USD 250 Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.