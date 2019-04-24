|
|
PITTSBURG-Sherry R. Harrison, 56, of Pittsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born March 23, 1963 at San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Marvin E. and Sharon (Robinson) Boline. Sherry graduated from Frontenac High School and attended Pittsburg State University.
Sherry loved her job as a para-professional for USD #250 at Westside Elementary School. She also loved baking and making cupcakes for others to enjoy and was called upon for many birthdays at work to bring her delicious cupcakes. But Sherry's greatest love was her family and sharing all of her extra time with them.
Survivors include, her mother Sharon Robinson of the home; two daughters, Michelle Tavernaro and her husband Brian and their children, Sophia, Silas, Sullivan "Sully" of Weir, Kansas and Micaela Harrison and her daughter, Mekenna of the home; a brother, Kevin Boline and his wife, Heather and their children, Megan and Brett of Carl Junction, Missouri; and an uncle and aunt, Bob and Barb Robinson of Joplin, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and father.
Sherry's wishes were to have a private family Celebration of Life. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 24, 2019