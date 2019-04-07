|
|
PITTSBURG-Sherry Strecker, 86, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Medicalodge of Pittsburg.
She was born June 29, 1932, at Arcadia, KS, the daughter of Raymond C. and Emma (Pearce) Strecker.
She had been a resident of Pittsburg since 1941.
She was employed by the City of Pittsburg from 1955 to 1973, and served on the City Commission from 1973- 1979, the last year serving as Mayor. She was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) serving as Elder, Treasurer, Board Member and Trustee.
She was founder of the Southeast Kansas Humane Society and was a lifetime member. She served on many local boards and organizations holding offices in each one. She formerly owned and operated Strecker Title Agency, Inc.
Survivors include several cousins, including Judy Tucker, Memphis, TN; Yvette and William Brann, Raytown, MO; Eddie Brann (Pam), Pleasant Hill, MO.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Medicalodge of Pittsburg and Avalon Hospice for their care and support.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (April 9) at the First Christian Church with Reverend Pat Nixon officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service on Tuesday. The family suggests memorials be given to the SEK Humane Society and/or the First Christian Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 7, 2019