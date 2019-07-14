|
|
PITTSBURG-Shirley Ann Senechal 80, of Pittsburg, KS died 6:15am Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Pittsburg Health and
Rehab Center following an illness.
Shirley was born March 20, 1939 in Roseland, KS the daughter of Alie and Mabel (Vigna) Crette. She lived in this area most all her life and attended West Mineral Grade School and later graduated from Columbus High School in 1956.
On April 23, 1960 Shirley married Joseph E. Senechal in Scammon, KS; he preceded her in death on April 23, 1989. Shirley was a dress maker for many years and later worked as a Director of Senior Services for
Southeast Kansas for 9 years. Shirley was a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Chicopee, KS; she enjoyed romance novels, poetry and most of all her kids and grandkids.
Survivors include her children Catherine J. Crouch and Chris Kennedy of Wichita, KS, Patty Yoakam and husband Frank of Pittsburg, KS and Nilla Madden and husband Allen of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren Ashlee Howard, Nathan Crouch, Lilianna Crouch, Lexi Weir, Tyler Yoakam, Keegan Yoakam, Patrick Yoakam, Bailey Yoakam, Shaun Madden and Miranda Madden and 6 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandson Joshua Wright.
Funeral Services will be 10:00am Friday July 19, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Fr. Jorge Lopez officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS.
Family will receive friends from 6-7:00pm Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS; friends may call after 12:00pm Thursday. Condolences may be left at
www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 14, 2019