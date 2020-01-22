Home

Shirley F. Major

GIRARD - Shirley F. Major, Age 79 passed away January 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born February 7, 1940 in Mindenmines, MO. to Earl & Mary Edwards. She was raised and went to school in Mindenmines where she met and married William Major on June 28, 1959.

Shirley is survived by her husband, William Major of the Home and Her Children: Kimberly Major, Penny Harris, April Lynn Brown, David Major and Wife Susan. Her Grandchildren: Carrie McIntier, Bobby Major Chrystal Weatherby, Joshua, Joseph and Jacob VanBecelaere, Curtis and Shawn Major, Ashley Parsons and 16 great grandchildren. Sisters: Delores Edwards and Sherry Neff. Several Nieces, Nephews, wives and families.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Raynard & Billy Edwards, 3 sisters Wilma Collins, Virginia Roberts and Carolyn Edwards, a granddaughter Stacy Chigbo and grandson James Sherwood.

There are no Services planned at this time. There will be a Celebration of Her life on June 28th, 2020 at the Lincoln Park Pavilion #3 From 12pm to 4pm.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
