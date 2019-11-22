|
PITTSBURG - Stella Faye McMurry, 92, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 6:50 AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Quaker Hill Manor, at Baxter Springs, KS.
She was born October 4, 1927, at Galena, KS, to George Henry and Naomi Katherine (Cochran) Cantrell.
On February 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Reed McMurry at Columbus, KS, He preceded her in death on February 12, 2006.
Stella worked as an Office Administrator for Southwestern Bell for 22 years retiring in 1983.
Membership was held in First Christian Church of Pittsburg.
She is survived by a son, Patrick McMurry of Edmond, OK; two brothers, Paul Cantrell and his wife Doris of Joplin, MO, and Harry Cantrell and his wife Dorothy of Galena, KS; a sister, Georgia Mattison of Galena, KS; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Paul Douglas McMurry and a brother, Eugene Cantrell.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Christian Church of Pittsburg. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 22, 2019