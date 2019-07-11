Home

Simpson Funeral Home of Carl Junction, MO. - Carl Junction
101 N. Main Street
Carl Junction, MO 64834
(417) 649-7201
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simpson Funeral Home of Carl Junction, MO. - Carl Junction
101 N. Main Street
Carl Junction, MO 64834
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson Funeral Home of Carl Junction, MO. - Carl Junction
101 N. Main Street
Carl Junction, MO 64834
Stella Maxine Anderson


1938 - 2019
Stella Maxine Anderson Obituary
Stella Maxine Anderson age 80 of Frontenac, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin after a lengthy illness. She was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Clarence Peak and Alma (Dykes) Peak on December 28, 1938. Stella was a secretary for the AZZ Corporation until her retirement. She loved to go see shows in Branson, to raise flowers in her garden and watch the cardinals while she would be outside, she loved to go fishing, but she loved spending time with her grandchildren the most. Stella is survived by her son, Chet Anderson of Carl Junction; daughter in law, Tracy Anderson of Billings, MO; granddaughters, Carrie Anderson-Taylor and husband Dakotah of Carl Junction, Aubrey Anderson of Carl Junction; great grandchildren, Elias Tyler, Briley Seward, Maddie Seward; a niece, Carlotta Geisler and husband George of Frontenac; a great niece, Krista Amershek and husband Steve; great nephews, Ryan Geisler and girlfriend Kylie Parsons, Nick Pinamonti and fiancé Mandy Peterson. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Eli Peak and Bryan Peak; 1 sister, Alice Verga; and a nephew, Bill Pinamonti. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Simpson Funeral Home in Carl Junction. The family will be present for a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in Carl Junction Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home in Carl Junction. Visit www.simpsonfh.com for online condolences.
Published in Morning Sun on July 11, 2019
